Ukraine Repels Russian Attacks In Five Areas - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled the assaults of the Russian troops in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske directions, while a total of 57 combat clashes took place along the front line in the past day.

That's according to an update by the General Staff o f the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and assault efforts in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the statement reads.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has carried out 15 strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters, as well as a strike targeting a Russian anti-aircraft missile system. Missile forces hit a Russian manpower and weapons cluster, a radar, and four artillery systems.

Russian airstrike targets critical infrastructure in Kherson

At the same time, the enemy launched seven missile strikes and 54 air strikes, as well as 22 attacks involving MLR systems, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties were reported, as well as damage to residential buildings and civil infrastructure.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the situation has not changed significantly as no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its presence in the border areas, shelling populated areas from Russian territory. More than 15 settlements, including Popivka and Shalyhine in Sumy region, were hit by artillery and mortars, as were Udy, Vovchanski Khutory, Hatyshche, and Budarky.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russia's Uragan system, UAV control center in south

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Ivanivka districts, Kharkiv region. Also, Russian airstrikes hit the areas near Pischane in Kharkiv region and Nadiia in Luhansk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Kamianka, Synkivka, Kucherivka, and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched airstrikes at the areas of Druzheliubivka and Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Serebrianske Forestry, and Novoliubivka, Luhansk region; and Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Spirne, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, among them Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Rozdolivka, Novosadove, Torske, and Spirne in Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukraine's forces repelled four enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The invaders launched airstrikes at the districts of Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, and Diliivka in Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Vasiukivka, Klishchiivka, and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops ran unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the areas of Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke, and Severne in Donetsk region. In total, the Ukrainians repelled over 15 enemy attacks. Russian airstrikes targeted the areas near Ocheretyne and Stepove in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, including Ocheretyne, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

In the Marinka area, the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Marinka district, Donetsk region. The invaders launched airstrikes targeting the Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka districts in Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukraine's forces repelled an enemy attack in the area north of Pryiutne, Donetsk region. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Makarivka, and Urozhaine in Donetsk region were subjected to artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried three times to regain positions in the are of Robotyne, with no success. More than 15 settlements, in particular, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Robotyne, and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia region were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

In the Kherson direction, the invaders launched airstrikes in the areas of Burhunka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, and Stepanivka in Kherson region, and Ivanivka in Mykolaiv region. Zolota Balka, Kherson, and Chornobayivka in Kherson region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to October 15, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 287,770 Russian invaders, including 880 in the past day.