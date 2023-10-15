Ninety-Three Explosions In Sumy Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The areas of Sumy region close to the Russian border heard 93 blasts on Sunday as Russian strikes targeted infrastructure and homes.

That's according to Volodymyr Artiukh , chief of the regional military administration, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"There have already been 93 explosions this day. The enemy employed army aviation, kamikaze drones, artillery systems and MLR systems. Damage was inflicted on infrastructure and people's homes. Over the month of shelling, seven civilians have died, including a 13-year-old girl. Many have been wounded," said Artiukh.

He added that currently there are more than 5,000 homes in Sumy region that have been destroyed by Russian shelling and now require restoration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 14, Russian invaders launched 120mm mines at two settlements in the Shostka district - Khodyne and Shalyhine.