Russians Attack Downtown Kherson Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the center of Kherson and the city's Korabelnyi district.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army is periodically shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]! A few minutes ago, the enemy attacked the center and Korabelnyi district," Mrochko wrote.

He noted that there had been no reports of casualties.

He called on the residents of the city to take care of their own safety and that of their loved ones and recalled that a curfew is in place in the Kherson city territorial community from 20:00.