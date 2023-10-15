Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $1.31 (1.39 percent) compared the week before and amounted to $93.3 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $95.06 per barrel, and the minimum – $91.11 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $92.1 per barrel, which is $1.5 (1.6 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price was $93.4 per barrel, and the minimum - $96.06 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $0.44 (0.57 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $76.81 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $79.22 per barrel, and the minimum – $74.51 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil decreased by $1.08 (1.18 percent) and amounted to $90.44 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $92.74 per barrel, and the minimum – $88.04 per barrel.