Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market


10/15/2023 3:09:57 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $1.31 (1.39 percent) compared the week before and amounted to $93.3 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $95.06 per barrel, and the minimum – $91.11 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $92.1 per barrel, which is $1.5 (1.6 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price was $93.4 per barrel, and the minimum - $96.06 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $0.44 (0.57 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $76.81 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $79.22 per barrel, and the minimum – $74.51 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil decreased by $1.08 (1.18 percent) and amounted to $90.44 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $92.74 per barrel, and the minimum – $88.04 per barrel.

Oil type

October 9, 2023

October 10, 2023

October 11, 2023

October 12, 2023

October 13, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$94.42

$93.48

$91.11

$92.47

$95.06

$93.3

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$93.39

$92.45

$90.06

$91.2

$93.4

$92.1

Urals (EX NOVO)

$77.56

$76.90

$74.51

$75.87

$79.22

$76.81

Brent Dated

$91.34

$90.71

$88.04

$89.37

$92.74

$90.44

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 15, 2023)

MENAFN15102023000187011040ID1107243411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search