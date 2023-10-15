Azerbaijan Has Always Supported TURKSOY - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Turkic world
with its ancient and magnificent culture has written pages full of
pride in the history of human civilization. Deriving strength from
their glorious past, Turkic peoples have always stood the test of
time and preserved their national and cultural identity to this
day. TURKSOY as the first international institution established
among brotherly Turkic countries has made commendable contributions
to protecting the all-Turkic cultural heritage distinguished by its
unparalleled richness, conveying this great wealth to future
generations and introducing it to the world, said President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a letter of
congratulations to the participants of the solemn ceremony
dedicated to the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY, Trend reports.
“Azerbaijan has always supported TURKSOY with large-scale
projects related to the protection and promotion of our common
Turkic heritage, and tried to expand the cultural integration of
Turkic-speaking countries. The relations of cooperation between the
organization and our republic are currently at the highest level.
The declaration of the city of Shusha as the“cultural capital of
the Turkic world” in 2023, the holding of the 1st Turkic World
Cultural Forum and the“TURKSOY Culture Days” dedicated to the
100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people,
Heydar Aliyev, are clear indicators of our joint efforts in this
direction,” the head of state underlined.
