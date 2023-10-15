Azerbaijan Has Always Supported TURKSOY - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Turkic world with its ancient and magnificent culture has written pages full of pride in the history of human civilization. Deriving strength from their glorious past, Turkic peoples have always stood the test of time and preserved their national and cultural identity to this day. TURKSOY as the first international institution established among brotherly Turkic countries has made commendable contributions to protecting the all-Turkic cultural heritage distinguished by its unparalleled richness, conveying this great wealth to future generations and introducing it to the world, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a letter of congratulations to the participants of the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has always supported TURKSOY with large-scale projects related to the protection and promotion of our common Turkic heritage, and tried to expand the cultural integration of Turkic-speaking countries. The relations of cooperation between the organization and our republic are currently at the highest level. The declaration of the city of Shusha as the“cultural capital of the Turkic world” in 2023, the holding of the 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum and the“TURKSOY Culture Days” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, are clear indicators of our joint efforts in this direction,” the head of state underlined.