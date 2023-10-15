Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 43.4264 manat, or $25.54 (1.38 percent), Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 64.277 manat, or $37.81 (2.07 percent) and amounted to 3,170.9624 manat ($1,865.27) compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

October 2

3,132.5 manat ($1,842.65)

October 9

3,146.3 manat ($1,850.76)

October 3

3,095.04 manat ($1,820.61)

October 10

3,163.3 manat ($1,860.76)

October 4

3,100.1 manat ($1,823.59)

October 11

3,161.6 manat ($1,859.76)

October 5

3,107.1 manat ($1,827.71)

October 12

3,193.7 manat ($1,878.65)

October 6

3,098.4 manat ($1,822.59)

October 13

3,189.7 manat ($1,876.29)

Average weekly

3,106.6 manat ($1,827.41)

Average weekly

3,170.9 manat ($1,865.24)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3119 manat, or $0.18 (0.84 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2426 manat ($21.91), which is 3.2 percent, or 1.1566 manat ($0.68) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

October 2

37.03 manat ($21.79)

October 9

37.07 manat ($21.81)

October 3

35.7 manat ($21.05)

October 10

36.9 manat ($21.71)

October 4

35.9 manat ($21.12)

October 11

37.1 manat ($21.82)

October 5

36.05 manat ($21.21)

October 12

37.6 manat ($22.12)

October 6

35.6 manat ($20.97)

October 13

37.3 manat ($21.94)

Average weekly

36.08 manat ($21.23)

Average weekly

37.2 manat ($21.88)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 30.498 manat ($17.94), or 2.02 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 16.9898 manat, or $9.99 (1.14 percent) to 1,507.4937 manat ($886.76) compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

October 2

1,546.03 manat ($909.43)

October 9

1,508.8 manat ($887.53)

October 3

1,484.4 manat ($873.18)

October 10

1,517.9 manat ($892.88)

October 4

1,475.3 manat ($867.82)

October 11

1,508.8 manat ($887.53)

October 5

1,484.2 manat ($873.06)

October 12

1,523.5 manat ($896.18)

October 6

1,462.4 manat ($860.24)

October 13

1,478.3 manat ($869.59)

Average weekly

1,490.5 manat ($876.76)

Average weekly

1,507.4 manat ($886.71)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 29.7075 manat ($17.47), or 1.5 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.34 percent, or 47.3382 manat ($27.85) compared to the last week, amounting to 1,977.3805 manat ($1,163.16).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

October 2

2,109.7 manat ($1,24)

October 9

1,974.3 manat ($1,161.35)

October 3

2,047.6 manat ($1,204.4)

October 10

1,954.6 manat ($1,149.76)

October 4

1,995.6 manat ($,173.8)

October 11

2,004.6 manat ($1,179.18)

October 5

2,015.1 manat ($1,185.3)

October 12

2,008.5 manat ($1,181.47)

October 6

1,955.3 manat ($1,150.1)

October 13

1,944.6 manat ($1,143.88)

Average weekly

2,024.7 manat ($1,191)

Average weekly

1,977.3 manat ($1,163.12)

