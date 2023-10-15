Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 43.4264 manat, or $25.54 (1.38 percent), Trend reports. The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 64.277 manat, or $37.81 (2.07 percent) and amounted to 3,170.9624 manat ($1,865.27) compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold October 2 3,132.5 manat ($1,842.65) October 9 3,146.3 manat ($1,850.76) October 3 3,095.04 manat ($1,820.61) October 10 3,163.3 manat ($1,860.76) October 4 3,100.1 manat ($1,823.59) October 11 3,161.6 manat ($1,859.76) October 5 3,107.1 manat ($1,827.71) October 12 3,193.7 manat ($1,878.65) October 6 3,098.4 manat ($1,822.59) October 13 3,189.7 manat ($1,876.29) Average weekly 3,106.6 manat ($1,827.41) Average weekly 3,170.9 manat ($1,865.24)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3119 manat, or $0.18 (0.84 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2426 manat ($21.91), which is 3.2 percent, or 1.1566 manat ($0.68) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver October 2 37.03 manat ($21.79) October 9 37.07 manat ($21.81) October 3 35.7 manat ($21.05) October 10 36.9 manat ($21.71) October 4 35.9 manat ($21.12) October 11 37.1 manat ($21.82) October 5 36.05 manat ($21.21) October 12 37.6 manat ($22.12) October 6 35.6 manat ($20.97) October 13 37.3 manat ($21.94) Average weekly 36.08 manat ($21.23) Average weekly 37.2 manat ($21.88)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 30.498 manat ($17.94), or 2.02 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 16.9898 manat, or $9.99 (1.14 percent) to 1,507.4937 manat ($886.76) compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum October 2 1,546.03 manat ($909.43) October 9 1,508.8 manat ($887.53) October 3 1,484.4 manat ($873.18) October 10 1,517.9 manat ($892.88) October 4 1,475.3 manat ($867.82) October 11 1,508.8 manat ($887.53) October 5 1,484.2 manat ($873.06) October 12 1,523.5 manat ($896.18) October 6 1,462.4 manat ($860.24) October 13 1,478.3 manat ($869.59) Average weekly 1,490.5 manat ($876.76) Average weekly 1,507.4 manat ($886.71)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 29.7075 manat ($17.47), or 1.5 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.34 percent, or 47.3382 manat ($27.85) compared to the last week, amounting to 1,977.3805 manat ($1,163.16).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium October 2 2,109.7 manat ($1,24) October 9 1,974.3 manat ($1,161.35) October 3 2,047.6 manat ($1,204.4) October 10 1,954.6 manat ($1,149.76) October 4 1,995.6 manat ($,173.8) October 11 2,004.6 manat ($1,179.18) October 5 2,015.1 manat ($1,185.3) October 12 2,008.5 manat ($1,181.47) October 6 1,955.3 manat ($1,150.1) October 13 1,944.6 manat ($1,143.88) Average weekly 2,024.7 manat ($1,191) Average weekly 1,977.3 manat ($1,163.12)