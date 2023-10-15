Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The price of an
ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 43.4264 manat, or
$25.54 (1.38 percent), Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by
64.277 manat, or $37.81 (2.07 percent) and amounted to 3,170.9624
manat ($1,865.27) compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
October 2
|
3,132.5 manat ($1,842.65)
|
October 9
|
3,146.3 manat ($1,850.76)
|
October 3
|
3,095.04 manat ($1,820.61)
|
October 10
|
3,163.3 manat ($1,860.76)
|
October 4
|
3,100.1 manat ($1,823.59)
|
October 11
|
3,161.6 manat ($1,859.76)
|
October 5
|
3,107.1 manat ($1,827.71)
|
October 12
|
3,193.7 manat ($1,878.65)
|
October 6
|
3,098.4 manat ($1,822.59)
|
October 13
|
3,189.7 manat ($1,876.29)
|
Average weekly
|
3,106.6 manat ($1,827.41)
|
Average weekly
|
3,170.9 manat ($1,865.24)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by
0.3119 manat, or $0.18 (0.84 percent). The average price of an
ounce of silver totaled 37.2426 manat ($21.91), which is 3.2
percent, or 1.1566 manat ($0.68) more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
October 2
|
37.03 manat ($21.79)
|
October 9
|
37.07 manat ($21.81)
|
October 3
|
35.7 manat ($21.05)
|
October 10
|
36.9 manat ($21.71)
|
October 4
|
35.9 manat ($21.12)
|
October 11
|
37.1 manat ($21.82)
|
October 5
|
36.05 manat ($21.21)
|
October 12
|
37.6 manat ($22.12)
|
October 6
|
35.6 manat ($20.97)
|
October 13
|
37.3 manat ($21.94)
|
Average weekly
|
36.08 manat ($21.23)
|
Average weekly
|
37.2 manat ($21.88)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by
30.498 manat ($17.94), or 2.02 percent. The weighted average cost
of an ounce of platinum increased by 16.9898 manat, or $9.99 (1.14
percent) to 1,507.4937 manat ($886.76) compared to the last
week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
October 2
|
1,546.03 manat ($909.43)
|
October 9
|
1,508.8 manat ($887.53)
|
October 3
|
1,484.4 manat ($873.18)
|
October 10
|
1,517.9 manat ($892.88)
|
October 4
|
1,475.3 manat ($867.82)
|
October 11
|
1,508.8 manat ($887.53)
|
October 5
|
1,484.2 manat ($873.06)
|
October 12
|
1,523.5 manat ($896.18)
|
October 6
|
1,462.4 manat ($860.24)
|
October 13
|
1,478.3 manat ($869.59)
|
Average weekly
|
1,490.5 manat ($876.76)
|
Average weekly
|
1,507.4 manat ($886.71)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in
Azerbaijan decreased by 29.7075 manat ($17.47), or 1.5 percent. The
weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.34
percent, or 47.3382 manat ($27.85) compared to the last week,
amounting to 1,977.3805 manat ($1,163.16).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
October 2
|
2,109.7 manat ($1,24)
|
October 9
|
1,974.3 manat ($1,161.35)
|
October 3
|
2,047.6 manat ($1,204.4)
|
October 10
|
1,954.6 manat ($1,149.76)
|
October 4
|
1,995.6 manat ($,173.8)
|
October 11
|
2,004.6 manat ($1,179.18)
|
October 5
|
2,015.1 manat ($1,185.3)
|
October 12
|
2,008.5 manat ($1,181.47)
|
October 6
|
1,955.3 manat ($1,150.1)
|
October 13
|
1,944.6 manat ($1,143.88)
|
Average weekly
|
2,024.7 manat ($1,191)
|
Average weekly
|
1,977.3 manat ($1,163.12)
MENAFN15102023000187011040ID1107243408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.