Kuwait Photographic Society Holds Exhibition At Al-Assimah Mall

KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Photographic Society has organized "Noor-5" exhibition at Al-Assimah Mall displaying 74 photos for 51 photographers. The three-day exhibition that kicked off on Sunday has already started to lure visitors interested in the art of photographing. The public welfare society was established in 2017. Photographers exchange expertise through the exhibitions organized by the society. (end) shd

