We Must Painfully Admit With Our Heads Bowed That We Have Failed: Israeli Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 15 (Petra) - Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israeli leaders and the security institution failed to protect citizens."We must honestly and painfully admit with our heads bowed that we have failed to keep Israelis safe, and have not succeeded in fulfilling the unwritten contract between the government and them," Smotrich said in a post on his X account on Sunday evening.