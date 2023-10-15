Arab League, African Union Talk Protecting Palestinians In Besieged Gaza

Cairo, October 15 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, discussed protecting Palestinians in Gaza, preserving their lives and opening urgent humanitarian corridors.Aboul Gheit and Faki called during a meeting on Sunday for an Immediate de-escalation of violence, expressing categorical rejection of the killing of innocent civilians.

