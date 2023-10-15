Jordan Joins Council Of Arab Ministers Of Justice Meetings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 15 (Petra) -- The Justice Minister of Jordan, Ahmed Zyadat, Sunday headed the Jordanian delegation participating in the meetings of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice in Baghdad, Iraq.During the meetings, the agenda of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice was approved, and draft resolutions were studied to be presented to the thirty-ninth Council of Arab Ministers of Justice tomorrow in Baghdad.On the sidelines of the Executive Office meetings, Zyadat held talks with his Arab counterparts participating in the Executive Office meetings.