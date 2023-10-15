Embassies In Lebanon Urge Citizens To Avoid Conflict Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, October 15 (Petra) -- Several diplomatic missions in Lebanon cautioned their citizens against being around areas of military conflict amidst escalation on the southern Lebanese border.The Canadian Embassy in Beirut issued a statement urging its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Lebanon "due to the unpredictable security conditions."Germany warned its citizens against travelling to Lebanon, Israel, and the occupied Palestinian territories, urging Germans in Lebanon to contact it.The US and the UK warned their citizens against travelling to Lebanon.