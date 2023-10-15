Saqqaf Highlights Jordan's Investment Opportunities With Yemeni Investors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, on Sunday discussed with Yemeni investors, opportunities to expand investments in Jordan, which are available in various sectors.Saqqaf, in presence of the Yemeni Ambassador to Jordan, Dr. Jalal Faqira, noted "deep-rooted" bilateral relations, adding that Jordanian market is "full of multiple promising" investment opportunities.Saqqaf indicated that the ministry is "keen" to implement goals of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) 2033, to provide an "attractive" investor environment by following up on investment projects and identifying investor-related needs.The ministry's policy also seeks to provide "scientific and practical" solutions to any obstacles facing investors, to empower them and offer solutions that help continued investment process and increase its competitiveness, Saqqaf pointed out.Touching on the ministry's key achievements to improve investment environment conditions, she referred primarily to launching Invest in Jordan platform (invest), approving Investment Promotion Strategy for 2023-2026, and activating comprehensive investment service portal.She added that strides were also seen in completing automation of all services related to licensing and practicing economic activities and subsequent follow-up for investment projects, to help their expansion.For his part, Yemeni envoy stressed importance of Jordanian market to Yemeni investor as it provides investor privileges approved by Investment Environment Law, and enjoys security and stability, in light of the region's developments.The diplomat also valued the ministry's efforts in following up on investors' affairs to help them expand their existing investment projects.During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters, Saqqaf listened to Yemeni investors' proposals, stressing need to to find "best" solutions for them, in coordination with Jordanian concerned authorities.