Dr. Fred Didomenico Presents A New Answer To A World-Wide Health Problem - Back Pain

Awaken to what has Been Running Overall Health and Life.

Dr. Fred: Doctor, Healer, Leader.

"Dr. Fred Didomenico, a captivating speaker, ignited the spirits of 2000 individuals with his powerful and inspiring message.

Dr. Fred DiDomenico, a leading authority in spinal health and wellness, unveiled a new solution to the world's leading health problem - back pain.

- Dr. Fred DiDomenicoCORONA DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the World Health Organization, back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and it is estimated that up to 80% of the population will experience it at some point in their lives.HIs newly released best-selling book, "The Best Kept Secret to HEAL Your Back Pain" reveals the fact that the spine and nervous system is the foundation of health and life in the body. Dr. Fred sites several medical research studies proving that abnormal posture leads to stress on the nervous system. Nervous system interference leads to a breakdown in overall health and eventual chronic pain, disability, disease, even a shortened life span. Back pain is only the superficial symptom. The real problem is the weakened spinal structure, subsequent stress and injury to the nervous system leading to many of the diseases that plague the population today, that leave people without effective answers leading to unnecessary suffering.He further explains how our technologically advancing society causes flexion distorted postures and a weakened spinal structure breaking down the nervous system and overall health from our tech-based way of life. Young adults raised in this tech-based world are now seeking help from doctors with health problems that were typical of aging, middle-aged adults.This book provides a step-by-step guide that shows readers how to not only effectively heal their back pain using a simple, yet powerful, 5-step approach, it will also affect the way you may take care of health for life.The book has already become a #1 bestseller on Amazon, and it is being praised by readers and experts alike for its simple, yet effective, approach to healing back pain and health.“'Heal Your Back Pain' is easy to read, engaging and well medically documented. It explains why the spine and nervous system is the foundation of life and health in the body, and a major contributor to many diseases. We give this book to ALL our patients.”Dr. Robert and Sharon South“It's the most comprehensive book written explaining why the spine and nervous system are the foundation of health, life and lifestyle.”Dr. Jose CortezFor more information, or to order the book, please visit: .[About the Author]Dr. Fred DiDomenico is a renowned expert in spinal health and wellness, with a passion for educating the public about the vital role of the spine and nervous system in overall health. With a career dedicated to helping individuals overcome chronic pain, disability and disease into achieving optimal well-being and a great life, the life we are created to live. Dr. DiDomenico's groundbreaking insights are transforming lives around the world.

