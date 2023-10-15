Quiet Team Dinner, Music: How India Celebrated Victory Over Pakistan After World Cup Clash

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 7:29 PM

It was a near-flawless victory for India against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, which called for celebrations. But for Rohit Sharma's men, all that can wait till November 19 as there's a long way to go in the ongoing World Cup.

While the entire country was jubilating, the architects of the victory decided to keep it low key as a good beginning is only half the job done.

While there was a giant three-tier blue cake that was cut in celebration at the team hotel, there was an intimate team dinner for the players and support staff after a satisfying night in office.

"There was nothing special. Some familiar music that the boys prefer and a quiet team dinner for the players and support staff. Team dinner is a part of team-bonding exercise," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"These are hardcore professionals who will only celebrate once the mission is accomplished. Obviously, everyone is happy but there are six matches to go before you play the semifinal," he added.

Win changes a lot of things and the team is always in a lighter mood after that. Jokes are cracked, everyone revels in each other's success, and the same can be said about Rohit's team.

Rohit's sense of humour is well-known and when Hardik Pandya took up the job of an emcee for BCCI and asked him what was he indicating while trying to flex his muscles after his half century, the skipper said: "Umpires asked me how do I hit such long sixes. 'What is there in the bat, you must be having something'? But I said 'no', it is all in the muscles." Pacer Jasprit Bumrah revealed how difficult it is to do simple things effectively, like he did during his exceptional couple of spells which included the wobbly slow off-cutter that breached Mohammed Rizwan's bat and pad.

"I have played all my junior cricket over here so I know which lengths to hit," Bumrah said.

Then Mohammed Siraj slipped in his query.

"You played a lot here but how did you do it in Delhi where you haven't played these many games?" Bumrah was quick to cut him short. "I have played 11 seasons of IPL at that ground." The trio -- Bumrah, Siraj and Pandya -- engaged in bear hug and you knew there's a team in town.

