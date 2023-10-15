MBRF Announces 8Th Edition Of Knowledge Summit To Be Held On 21 November 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 15th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) announced that the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit will be held on 21st to 22nd November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre – Sheikh Rashid Hall, and virtually on 23rd November.

Held in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and under the theme 'Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution', the event will witness the participation of several experts, thought leaders, policymakers, researchers, academics, and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The summit highlights the significant role played by the Fifth Industrial Revolution in the development of knowledge cities, alongside the fifth-generation technologies that have ushered in a complete overhaul of conventional business models. Given the indispensable nature of these technologies in shaping the future economic landscape, this event serves as the inaugural global platform for deliberating the implications of the Fifth Industrial Revolution. It facilitates the exchange of ideas and knowledge, fostering collaborative efforts to devise innovative solutions that will pave the way for a more inventive and inclusive future for all people.

The summit dedicates a significant portion to exploring methods for harnessing cutting-edge technologies to accomplish sustainable development objectives and address global challenges. It also aims to stimulate creativity and innovation, enhance rapid and convenient access to artificial intelligence technology and its practical applications, and comprehend its social implications.

The conference explores significant trends influencing the creation of sustainable and fair cities of the future, underscoring the pivotal role of knowledge workers in building the knowledge economy.

The summit's activities include over 43 sessions on various topics, including digital health, sustainable tourism strategies, educational transformation tools, building knowledge cities, the fifth generation of educational technologies, the impact of the fifth industrial revolution on startup entrepreneurship, and the biotechnology industry, enhancing cybersecurity, and media and content creation in the AI era.

Among the key topics are also reviewing sustainable smart solutions for the future of agricultural food security, setting visions for sustainable development goals in the age of the fifth industrial revolution, the concept of Human Society 5.0, strategies for converting waste into fuel, and much more.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said,“At the MBRF, we persist in our endeavours to bolster global intellectual engagement, hosting the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit. Through this summit, we aim to update and develop the methodologies and mechanisms that form the basis for the production and dissemination of knowledge. This reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing intellectual value and innovation in our society, using Dubai as a distinctive prototype for an intelligent, sustainable, and contented city committed to achieving sustainable development. The growing interest from both public and private institutions and entities each year underscores the significance and positive impact of the Knowledge Summit on the progression of knowledge and innovation. This year's summit focuses on the role that knowledge plays in building knowledge cities, which are essential cornerstones of the economy of the future.”

The previous edition of the summit, held at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme ''Knowledge: Protecting Humanity and the Planet in the Pandemic”, featured speakers from all over the world in the in-person sessions. Additionally, its virtual sessions received over a million views through the website and digital platforms affiliated with the MBRF.

The previous edition particularly emphasised the role of knowledge in addressing global challenges and proposed innovative solutions and opportunities in the fields of health, environment, economy, and society. This aligned with the MBRF's goals to provide a better future and a clear roadmap for sustainable development.

