Jordan Affirms Rejection Of Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

Amman: Jordan affirmed on Sunday its categorical rejection of any measures leading to any form of forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and all Palestinian cities and villages.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh said, in press statements, that such measures would push the entire region towards a deeper and broader conflict, stressing that it constitutes a flagrant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and the system of laws that govern the management of military operations and the duties imposed on the occupying power in this regard.

Any forced displacement of Palestinians is a war crime and violation of a Jordanian and Arab red line, Al Khasawneh said, pointing out that Jordan's current efforts are focused on stopping this aggression and the military actions taking place in and around it in order to be able to impose humanitarian relief corridors and reproduce the political horizons.

Al Khasawneh highlighted the visit King Abdullah II of Jordan was currently making to four European capitals, as part of his endeavors to crystallize international efforts to stop this aggression and ensure the impartial application of international humanitarian law and protect common human values.