Qatar And Morocco Discuss Financial, Economic Ties

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Economy and Finance of Kingdom of Morocco H E Nadia Fettah Alaoui on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco. Topics pertaining to mutual interests, particularly in the financial and economic fields, were discussed during the meeting, as well as measures aimed at broadening the scope of joint efforts.