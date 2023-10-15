QFMA Attends WBG And IMF Meetings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) participates in the 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which began (Thursday 12 Oct 2023), in Marrakesh, Morocco.

QFMA is represented in the meetings, which last for several days, by an official delegation headed by Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al-Binali, CEO of the QFMA.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Dr. Tamy met with a number of heads of participating delegations, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and joint relations, especially in investment and finance as well capital market developments.

The 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will continue until tomorrow, with the participation of delegates from 189 IMF and WBG member states, will discuss the latest global economic developments, the challenges facing the macroeconomy, developments in digitization and financial services technology, in addition to climate issues.

On the sidelines of the meetings, seminars, sessions, workshops, and events will be held focusing on the global economy, international development, and global financial markets.

The meetings also discuss the WBG and IMF roadmap, and how to develop their tasks and operations.