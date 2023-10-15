Minister Of Finance Meets World Bank President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco. Minister of Finance also met with Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco. During the meetings, bilateral relations were discussed and topics relating to latest regional and global economic developments.