Porsche Debuts New Cayenne In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Luxury auto brand Porsche has launched the new Cayenne in Doha at an event, adding more range to its luxury SUV.

The latest Cayenne comes with a highly digitalised display and control concept, new chassis technology and innovative high-tech features.

The Cayenne model portfolio consists of a Cayenne with a V6 engine and a single turbo; the Cayenne E-Hybrid, with a V6 turbo engine as the combustion engine, but also a battery that allows the car a combined output of 470 horsepower and a first of its kind electric range up to 90km in a hybrid. The Cayenne S also changed its V6 bi-turbo engine into a V8 bi-turbo engine, producing 474 horsepower. The Cayenne Turbo GT, the highlight of the launch, has 659 horsepower and an impressive speed of 0 to 100 in 3.2 seconds.

In a statement, the CEO of Porsche Centre Doha, Salman Jassem Al Darwish, said,“The original Cayenne was a breakthrough model for Porsche both globally and here in Qatar. Not only did it revolutionise the SUV market 21 years ago by introducing a performance-luxury option for the first time to European buyers - but especially here in Qatar, and the Middle East in general, it let our Porsche sports car owners explore the vastness of our beautiful Dunes and coastline for the first time in a Porsche that could carry the whole family in comfort.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, the Brand Manager of Porsche Centre Doha, Ahed Dawood, said the Cayenne is a big portion of the brand's market in Doha. Dawood said the Porsche Centre Doha has the Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, the Cayenne S and the Cayenne Turbo GT - available exclusively in the coupe version. However, all other models are available in SUV and coupe variants.

“Qatar is an SUV-dominated market, and everybody who visits Qatar notices that from the percentage of SUVs on the road. That's why the Cayenne is more than 40% of our sales year over year,” Dawood said.

“The Cayenne has been around for so long; people know and trust it. It's the reliable, luxury, sporty SUV we believe was the first to have a true sports car character, even on the racetrack, with incredible off-road capabilities. The Cayenne is more comfortable and luxurious on the road and even more capable off-road. So the demand is huge,” Dawood said, adding that most of the cars coming are already booked with a few cars reserved late bookings.

Porsche has integrated a completely revised display and control concept into the new Cayenne. The automatic transmission selector lever in the new Cayenne is now on the dashboard.

For the first time, the redesigned cockpit of the Cayenne includes a fully digital 12 instrument cluster with a so-called curved and free-standing design and variable display options.

Porsche now equips the Cayenne at the factory with a steel spring suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

The new Cayenne now has a particularly expressive appearance. A new front end combined with more strongly arched wings, a new bonnet and technically appealing headlights emphasises the vehicle's width.

Three-dimensionally designed tail lights, uncluttered surfaces beneath and a new rear apron with integrated number plate holder characterise the rear end design of the new Cayenne.