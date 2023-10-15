Salgenx Unveils Saltwater Flow Battery Technology: Affordable, Sustainable, And Transforming Energy Storage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Salgenx Unveils Saltwater Flow Battery Technology for Grid-Scale Renewable Energy Storage Solutions

SALTZBURG, SALZBURG, AUSTRIA, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Salgenx , a division of Infinity Turbine LLC, is proud to introduce a revolutionary saltwater flow battery technology that promises to reshape the energy storage landscape. The technology offers multiple applications and advantages that position it as a alternative in the industry, which has been dominated by lithium batteries

One of the key highlights of Salgenx's saltwater flow battery is its affordability, with a cost of less than $100 per kWh, making it a more cost-effective and accessible solution compared to large grid-scale lithium battery packs, which may take up to two years to deliver.

Unlike traditional batteries that rely on membranes such as lithium, vanadium, or bromine, Salgenx's technology leverages the natural immiscibility of liquids to separate electrolytes. This unique feature allows for the use of multivalent ion materials, offering greater energy density and storage capacity. Simple versions of the system utilize activated carbon as the cathode, and ongoing development includes a liquid electrode.

Salgenx's saltwater flow battery also integrates thermal storage capabilities through a CO2 heat pump. This dual-functionality enables the battery to store both heat and power within the saltwater electrolyte, doubling the payback potential.

Another innovative application of the saltwater battery is in desalination, where the technology naturally removes salt while providing a new, efficient method for desalination processes while simultaneously charging.

Salgenx's commitment to sustainability is evident in its approach to graphene production. By using graphite, the battery can simultaneously create graphene during the charging process, opening up new opportunities in advanced materials development.

For those seeking rapid power response, the saltwater flow battery offers lithium-like performance through the integration of ultracapacitors as a bridge during charging and discharging.

In addition to its technical merits, Salgenx's saltwater flow battery is a financially sound investment. It allows grid-based rate arbitrage, enabling the purchase of power during off-peak times and utilization during on-peak daylight hours to save money. Moreover, substantial tax credits are available for manufacturing and deployment.

Salgenx, a division of Infinity Turbine LLC, is at the forefront of developing innovative energy storage solutions. With a focus on affordability, sustainability, and versatility.

