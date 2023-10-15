Abdullah Bin Zayed, Malaysian Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Reduce Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Senator Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, have discussed, over phone, the latest developments in the region and efforts to reduce escalation and protect civilians.

During the call, the two top diplomats also addressed the security and humanitarian repercussions of the current crisis and efforts to urgently open safe corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to the civilians.

The two ministers emphasised the significance of intensifying efforts to contain the current crisis and end extremism, tension and violence that foment instability in the region.