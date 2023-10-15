Amir Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Sunday morning, at his Amiri Diwan office, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also exchanged views on the key regional and international issues, especially the latest developments in the Palestinian territories.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting.