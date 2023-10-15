SAP And Ascendo AI Partnership Delivers AI Service Copilot Through The SAP Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Service Copilot on SAP Service Cloud

AI Service Lifecycle

Self Service with SAP

Reveal Voice of Customer Patterns and Alerts

SAP and Ascendo AI partnership delivers AI service copilot in the SAP store. This plug and play engine is used by customer support, sales and marketing support

- John Heald, Global VP, SAP CXPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Palo Alto, California - October 13, 2023- Ascendo AI, a next-gen AI-enabled proactive support experience platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SAP, a global leader in enterprise software solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the customer support experience, with Ascendo acting as a valuable copilot to SAP, leveraging advanced technology and expertise to enhance customer support services.Through this partnership, Ascendo's innovative suite of solutions will be seamlessly integrated into SAP's existing support framework, amplifying the capabilities and efficiency of customer support processes. Ascendo's cutting-edge technology will provide invaluable insights and intelligent automation to empower SAP's customer support teams, ensuring a streamlined support process, faster issue resolution, and an enhanced level of satisfaction for SAP's diverse customer base."We are excited to join hands with SAP and serve as a copilot in their customer support journey, providing sophisticated tools and technology to enhance the overall customer experience," said Karpagam Narayanan, CEO of Ascendo. "This partnership signifies a significant step forward in redefining customer support excellence and setting new industry standards."The collaboration between Ascendo and SAP is rooted in a shared vision of placing customer satisfaction at the forefront, enhancing support capabilities, and driving innovation within the industry. As this partnership progresses, both organizations look forward to the positive impact it will have on customer support experiences and the continued success of SAP's customers worldwide.About Ascendo: Ascendo AI is a copilot for technical service teams. Ascendo shares relevant solutions, predicts precise debugging steps and refines knowledge just as an expert would have done. Ascendo provides a highly accurate game plan for complex expert, remote, field, contact center, or self-service support. Using Ascendo's superior AI explainability, teams reduce resolution time and escalations and identify patterns to become proactive. Ascendo is committed to revolutionizing the customer support landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive positive outcomes for both businesses and their customers.About SAP: SAP is a leading provider of enterprise application software, offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that empower businesses to streamline processes, gain valuable insights, and stay ahead of the competition. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer service, SAP helps organizations around the world run better and improve people's lives.

