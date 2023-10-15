Trading Support And Resistance GBP/USD

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started



Trading the two currencies that are trending the most strongly over the past 6 months.

Trading against very strong weekly counter-trend movements by currency pairs made during the previous week . Carry Trade: Buying currencies with high interest rates and selling currencies with low interest rates .

I will begin with my monthly and weekly Forex forecast of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of my forecast is based upon my research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:

Let us look at the relevant data of currency price changes and interest rates to date, which we compiled using a trade-weighted index of the major global currencies:

Monthly Forecast October 2023

For the month of October, I forecasted that the USD/JPY currency pair would gain in value.

The result so far is as follows:

Weekly Forecast 16th October 2023

Last week, I gave no weekly forecast, as there were no strong counter-trend price movements.

This week, I again make no forecast.

with only 26% of the most important currency pairs fluctuating over the week by more than 1%., provided there is no widening of the war in the Middle East.

You can trade my forecasts in a real or demo Forex brokerage account.

There are certain key support and resistance levels that can be monitored on the more popular currency pairs this week.

Let us see how trading one of these key pairs last week off key support and resistance levels could have worked out:GBP/USD

, as it had acted previously as both support and resistance. Note how these“role reversal” levels can work well. The H1 price chart below shows howan inside barmarked by the down arrow in the price chart below signaling the timing of this bearish rejection.based upon the size of the entry candlestick structure.

