(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United States will evacuate American nationals from Israel to Cyprus by boat.
The US Embassy in Israel has released details of how it will attempt to evacuate people by sea from Haifa to Cyprus tomorrow.
“The U.S. government is assisting U.S. citizens and their immediate family members, in possession of a valid travel document, to depart from Haifa by sea to Cyprus on October 16, 2023,” the U.S. Embassy announced in a statement.
According to the statement, the journey to Limassol port is expected to take approximately ten to twelve hours.
Famagusta Gazette
