FM Meets Chairman Of 'World Cup 2030 Committee'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Fouzi Lekjaa, Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget of Kingdom of Morocco and Chairman of the 'World Cup 2030 Committee', on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) being held in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco. Topics pertaining to mutual interest, particularly in finance and economy were discussed during the meeting, as well as measures aimed at broadening the scope of joint efforts.

