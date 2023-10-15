Israel Renews Bombardment Of Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation army renewed its airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Sunday, in a new escalation by the Israeli occupation which has been bombing areas in Southern Lebanon since last Sunday.

The Israeli occupation expanded its bombing of the border areas, targeting the outskirts of the towns of Rmeish and Ramia, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The outskirts of the border town of Aita al-Shaab are also seeing concentrated artillery shelling by border sites with the Israeli entity.

The Lebanese army announced late Saturday that it would continue to maintain its preparations and take the necessary measures in the border areas of Southern Lebanon.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned earlier that the continued escalation in Southern Lebanon may lead to more tragedies.

The UNIFIL affirmed that any loss of civilian lives is a tragedy that must be prevented at all times, calling on all parties to cease fire and allow peacekeeping forces to help find solutions. (QNA

