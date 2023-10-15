Singham Again: Deepika Padukone Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Singham Again, As 'Violent' Police Officer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here comes Navratri. Here comes Durga! On the first day of Navratri, the makers of the upcoming action thriller Singham Again presented the first look of actor Deepika Padukone as the lady officer Shakti Shetty to Instagram, director Rohit Shetty shared a couple of pictures which he captioned,“NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE... SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM... DEEPIKA PADUKONE.”Deepika appeared in the poster for the first time in a police uniform. She is seen sitting in front of what appears to be a burning truck, clutching the man with the gun in his mouth Pathaan actor is shown carrying a rifle with a bandage on her hand and a smile on her face in the second post. Deepika will be seen in Rohit Shetty's next cop flick as Shakti Shetty, a cop. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in a special appearance Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone; here's howDeepika Padukone in Singham Again: Fans reactFans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons shortly after Rohit Shetty released the first glimpse Singh commented, \"'Re Deva!!!! AALI RE AALI !!!!!!!!!!!!!\"Shamita Shetty commented, \"Woohoooo! Super hot!\"Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film is planned to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024, competing with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.Singham, released in 2011, had Ajay Devgn as the protagonist. It also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The movie was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both of these movies were Box-Office successes. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will appear in Singham Again as special guests, repeating their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi Padukone's next moviesDeepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas, ANI reported. She will also feature in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.(With ANI inputs)

MENAFN15102023007365015876ID1107242959