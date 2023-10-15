Meghan Markle Was Tearful While Leaving Royal Family What Did Prince Harry's Wife Say Before Leaving?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Meghan Markle took an emotional stand hours before boarding the final commercial flight of the day to Canada. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly addressed an intimate gathering of Commonwealth scholars and journalists, candidly revealing her thoughts on relocating her family to the other side of the globe.

While she had kept her emotions in check for a long time, this gathering served as an outlet, allowing her to finally let her guard down among familiar faces.“It didn't have to be this way\", Meghan Markle told journalist Omid Scobie, who revealed it in his book 'Finding Freedom'.

The Duchess and Prince Harry, her husband, had startled Royal watchers and fans alike in 2020 with their decision to relinquish their Royal duties. Initially making their way to Canada, the couple cited privacy concerns as the principal reason behind their move.

Also Read: Rumours of Meghan Markle writing memoir have given reasons to Prince William to worryLater, they settled in a Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara, California, continuing their quest for a simpler, secluded life with their children, Archie and Lillibet Markle's farewellEmotion ran high among the aides and staff who had been with the Sussexes since the very beginning. The original narrative-a love story culminating in royal service-had changed course. Instead, the couple found themselves on a path that led them away from the United Kingdom Read: Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in 'Suits', read scripts before shooting“...tears that the duchess had been bravely holding back are free to flow among familiar faces. As she embraces some of the loyal staff she will most likely not see again, I can't help but feel sad for the dedicated team members whose tireless efforts-to promote the couple's work, launch landmark projects, and deal with the near-daily crises brought on by tabloid lies-have come to an abrupt end,” Scobie recounted in his writings for Harper's Bazaar.

