89-Year-Old's Decades-Long Divorce Battle Ends In Supreme Court Refusal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India has rejected the request of 89-year-old Nirmal Singh Panesar, to end his six-decade-long marriage to Paramjit Kaur Panesar, 82, AFP reported.

The couple married in 1963, but Nirmal claimed in legal documents filed in 1984 that their relationship had irretrievably broken down. In that year, Paramjit refused to relocate with him to Chennai, where he was posted by the Indian Air Force, as per the report.

Nirmal initially sought divorce in 1996, citing cruelty and desertion. Although a district court granted the divorce in 2000, it was overturned later that year following an appeal by Paramjit.

Despite acknowledging the irreparable nature of their marriage, the Supreme Court, after two decades, denied Nirmal's divorce petition. According to the court's ruling, the institution of marriage retains its sacred and emotional significance as a vital bond between husband and wife in Indian society.

The judgement argued that allowing the dissolution would be unjust to Paramjit. She expressed to the court her desire not to carry the \"stigma\" of being a divorcee until her death, the report said.

Paramjit also affirmed to the apex court that she had exerted every effort to honour their "sacred relationship" and remained willing to care for her husband in his old age. The couple have three children. Divorce continues to be socially unacceptable in many parts of India, with only one out of every 100 marriages concluding in dissolution. This is frequently due to familial and societal expectations that couples endure unhappy marriages. Divorce cases drag on. Approval from the courts is necessary for those seeking divorce, and it is generally only granted when evidence of cruelty, violence, or unreasonable financial demands is provided. Prolonged delays in India's criminal justice system mean that some cases take several decades to be resolved. As of last year, the government reported a backlog of around 43.2 million cases pending in courts across the country.

