Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.1 Quake Jolts Delhi-NCR, Epicentre In Faridabad

- Live Mint) "Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale jolted in Delhi-NCR on Sunday. Earlier, the national capital region had felt strong earthquake tremors on October 3.“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana,” tweeted National Center for Siesmology on Sunday.(Refresh for updates)
