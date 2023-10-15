Haryana Bans Flavoured Hookahs In Night Clubs, Bars And Restaurants No Curb On Traditional Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana Sunday imposed a ban on serving flavoured hookahs to customers in nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and similar establishments across the state. However, this prohibition will not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas.

The hookah bars are leading to spread of various types of communicable diseases and posing danger to human life, health and safety of masses in the state, India TV reported quoting Haryana home department government directed the state police to act against the nightclubs, pubs, bars and restaurants serving flavoured hookahs to customers, the report said the flavoured hookahs are banned?\"It has come to the notice of the government that Hookah Bars are operational in various Districts of Haryana which serve Hookah Narghile with tobacco containing nicotine which is highly injurious to the health of the users. Sometimes, other harmful/ prohibited narcotic substances are also mixed with tobacco in these Hookah Bars. Accordingly, in such cases appropriate legal action is taken by the authorities as soon as any information or complaint is received in this regard,”

the order reads.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels

🚀

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\"

Click here!“It has also come to notice that various flavours/herbs are also used by Hookah Bars. Many times, even nicotine and banned drugs are being served in the said hookah bars under the guise of serving flavours/herbs. In aforesaid Hookah, it involves water pipe system and flavoured constituent shisha, heated with charcoal. The popularity of these flavoured hookah among adolescents and young adults has increased significantly in recent times. Due to various misconceptions such as availability of multiple flavours, less harshness of smoke, no or less nicotine and importantly of less or no risk associated with its use, are promoting its usage,” the order added Haryana government further said \"Thus, under these compelling circumstances involving the interest of public at large, all the Commissioners of Police and District Magistrates in the respective Commissionerate/District are hereby directed to take all necessary steps and measures in accordance with applicable law and if so required, by invoking provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, in order to ensure that no Hookah/Narghile is served for smoking/consumption, in Hookah Bars and also in Hotels/ Restaurants/ Taverns/Bars/ any other commercial establishment where people gather to smoke tobacco from a hookah or narghile which is provided individually as a commercial service. However, such ban will not be applicable to traditional hookah used for non commercial and personal purposes across the state of Haryana,\" it added government had on September 25, 2023 ordered to close all hookah bars in the state. The ban included serving hookah to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments across the state.



MENAFN15102023007365015876ID1107242945