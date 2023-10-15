Putin Says War With Russia Is 'Nonsense', If US Goes To War Then It Would Be 'Completely Different'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said if the United States went to war against Russia then it would be very different to the war in Ukraine comments came after a panel appointed by the US Congress said on Thursday that the America must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China panel suggested that the US must expand its conventional forces, strengthen alliances and enhance its nuclear weapons modernization programme of war between Russia and the US were unhealthy but if people were making such thoughts public they will cause concern to Moscow, Putin told Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin, as per a Reuters report.“I don't think these are healthy thoughts in the minds of healthy people, because to say that the United States is preparing for war with Russia, well we are all preparing for war because we follow the ancient principle: if you want peace, get ready for war,” Putin said in a video clip posted on Telegram.“But we want peace,” he added with a chuckle.“Moreover, to fight with both Russia and China, it is nonsense - I don't think it is serious. I think they are just scaring each other.”

“And if they want to fight with Russia then it will be a completely different war - it will not be carrying out a special military operation,” Putin said.“Look at the Middle East - is that a special military operation - can you compare them?”“If we talk about a war between great nuclear powers, then it would be a completely different story. I don't think that people in their right minds can think about such a thing, but if such a thought does come to them then it can only cause us to be wary.”The Russian President also said that the US had stoked tensions with China by building the“AUKUS”, a security alliance of the US, Australia and the UK to the United States, both China and Russia are modernising their nuclear weapons.

China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace of nuclear buildup.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia controls around 5,889 nuclear warheads as of 2023, while the US controls 5,244.(With inputs from

Reuters)

