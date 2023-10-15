Navratri 2023: From Dehydration To Sugar Consumption, 5 Common Mistakes While Fasting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During Navratri, devotees observe strict dietary restrictions and engage in various rituals to honour Goddess Durga. While fasting is an essential part of Navratri, it's crucial to do it in a healthy and mindful manner. Unfortunately, many people make common mistakes during this period that can have adverse effects on their health. Asianet Newsable got in touch with Dr Hansaji Yogendra, director of The Yoga Institute who shared five common mistakes that are often made while fasting during the Navratri festival.

Overindulging in fried foods

One of the most common drawbacks during Navratri is the excessive consumption of fried foods or namkeen. These foods are often fried in oil, making them high in unhealthy fats and calories. While indulging in these treats occasionally is acceptable, overindulging can lead to weight gain, digestive issues, and an increase in cholesterol levels. To avoid this mistake, opt for baked or roasted snacks, or consume fried foods in moderation.

Ignoring hydration

Fasting during Navratri can lead to dehydration, especially if you are abstaining from water as part of your fasting. Some people forget to drink enough fluids, which can result in headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. It's essential to stay hydrated by sipping on water or herbal teas between meals. Coconut water is also a good option as it replenishes electrolytes lost during fasting.

Skipping meals

The practice of skipping meals can lead to weakness, low energy levels, and poor concentration. Instead of skipping meals, opt for small, balanced meals at regular intervals. Include a variety of foods like fruits, vegetables, and dairy products to ensure you get the necessary nutrients to sustain you throughout the day.

Overeating

Skipping meals during the day can sometimes lead to overeating when you finally break your fast. Overeating can strain your digestive system and cause discomfort. To prevent this, practice portion control and eat mindfully. Start with a small serving of light food like fruits or yogurt before moving on to your main meal to prevent excessive consumption.

Consuming extra sugar

To satisfy their cravings during fasting, some people turn to sugary foods like sweets and sugary drinks. While these treats may provide an instant energy boost, consuming excessive sugar can lead to a rapid rise in insulin levels and contribute to health problems like diabetes and weight gain.

Navratri is a time of spiritual reflection and devotion, but avoiding common mistakes can help you maintain your well-being while observing the festival. By making mindful dietary choices, you can ensure taking care of your body and mind during this auspicious time.

