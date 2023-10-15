Tamil Art Director Milan Passes Away In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South's acclaimed art director Milan known for his work in films such as 'Kalabha Kadhalan' and 'Saamy 2' passed away due to a heart attack in Azerbaijan. He was currently working on actor Ajith's forthcoming flick 'Vidaa Muyarchi' with him. Milan had previously worked as an art director on several of Ajith's prior films, including 'Billa, Veeram', and 'Vedalam'.



Milan's health

Milan was shooting for a film in Azerbaijan where he suffered a cardiac arrest that proved fatal. He was fine when he returned to the hotel yesterday night after the shoot. But he'd gathered everyone in his crew for work this morning. However, he afterward complained of uneasiness and excessive perspiration. The film crew had planned for a car to be delivered to the hospital.

Ajith along with the film's director Magizh Thirumeni and cinematographer Nirav Shah, had hurried to the hospital. However, Milan had died even before they arrived at the hospital.

Current situation

According to reports, the 'Vidaa Muyarchi' team is currently in contact with Indian embassy officials in Azerbaijan about returning Milan's body to Chennai so that his family and friends can pay their respects. Milan is survived by his wife, who resides in Chennai. He also has a son who helped him with the Azerbaijan shoot.