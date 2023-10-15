Meme Fest Explodes After Earthquake Tremors Jolt Delhi, Neighbouring Areas For Second Time In October

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday October 15, Delhi-NCR experienced earthquake tremors around 4 pm. The incident has prompted authorities to await further details on the event. Around 4:08 pm, Faridabad in Haryana was shaken by an earthquake, registering a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale. This seismic activity was reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

This event follows closely on the heels of similar strong tremors experienced on October 3 in and around the national capital. During that period, a significant 6.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Nepal. The effects of this quake were also felt in neighboring cities, including Lucknow and Bareilly. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported thus far.

The recurrence of seismic activity in the region underscores the importance of monitoring and preparedness for such natural events. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and informed as authorities continue to gather data and assess the situation.

Meanwhile, a meme fest exploded on X, formerly Twitter, with most internet users mocking that earthquake tremors in the national capital have now become routine. Here's a look at some of the memes: