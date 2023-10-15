When Youtuber Speed Met BCCI Secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup Victory (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned YouTuber Speed's visit to India for the ongoing ODI World Cup has garnered significant attention. His entertaining escapades through the bustling streets of Mumbai, encounters with rapper MC Stan and singer Daler Mehndi, have been a subject of buzz. Recently, Speed had a memorable fanboy moment as he traveled to Ahmedabad to witness the thrilling World Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, culminating in India's victory by seven wickets. Post-match, a video of Speed praising star Indian batsman Virat Kohli as the "G.O.A.T" has gone viral, adding to the excitement surrounding this high-octane event.

