ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Script History With Thrilling 69-Run Win Over Defending Champions England

Afghanistan cricket team put up an overall strong display against the World Champions England. The Afghanistan bowling lineup has done extremely well to cause an upset against England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.



The batters already put up an intentful show with the bat that took Afghanistan to a respectful total of 284 runs. England had a better chance to chase this down as the pitch has gotten even better to bat. Even the dew in Delhi is nullifying help for spinners.

But somehow, the England batters have managed to put up a disastrous performance against underdogs Afghanistan. Jonny Bairstow got out in the second over itself as Fazalhaq Farooqi trapped him in front of the stumps.

Spin was introduced early by Afghanistan and Joe Root was instantly dismissed for 11 runs thanks to Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Dawid Milan scored some runs with Harry Brook but Mohammad Nabi got him out as Ibrahim Zadran completed a calm catch.

Captain Jos Butler and Liam Livingstone were subsequently dismissed in a span of three overs. By this time, the England cricket team was looking at its worst collapse against the Afghanistan cricket team including all formats of the game.



England was at 117 runs with a loss of five wickets when Liam Livingstone went back. Sam Curran also didn't have a longer stay at the crease as Mohammed Nabi's beautiful ball edged to Rahmat Shah. Harry Brook scored 66 runs from 61 balls but that wasn't enough as England was all out for 215 runs as Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

