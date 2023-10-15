'For Victims Of Earthquake': Rashid Khan After Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 Win Over England

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Afghanistan all-rounder won the hearts of many after what he spoke and did during the post-match presentation. He dedicated the spectacular 69-run win against England to the people of Afghanistan who are going through a rough time.



The South Asian nation has been dealing with natural disasters this week as three earthquakes struck back to back in just 7 days. This has caused another humanitarian crisis in the Taliban-controlled nation. The recent earthquake of 6.3 Richter scale occurred in the Herat region.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan script history with a thrilling 69-run win over defending champions England

On the other hand, the cricket-loving nation got a morale boost as their team outperformed World Champions England. They overcame the odds as most of the cricket fans and experts wrote off the Afghanistan team even before they took the field against England. However, the batting and bowling display blew away everyone.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave a spectacular start to Afghanistan through his 80 runs. The Indian neighbors scored 284 runs in the first inning. England on the other hand never looked in control as the batting collapse induced collectively by Afghanistan's bowling effort gave a shock to the England camp.



They were all out for just 215 runs in 40.3 overs as Afghanistan won the ODI World Cup 2023 game by 69 runs. Rashid Khan emotionally dedicated the victory to his countrymen and women. He donated his match fees to the natural disaster cause and also for medicinal supplies to the neediest.

Rashid Khan said, "Cricket is the only source of happiness in Afghanistan, recently there was an Earthquake, and many lost everything, this will give them some happiness - this is for them." Even Mujeeb Ur Rehman dedicated his Man of the Match award to his nation.

On one hand, Mohammed Rizwan dedicated his performance to Palestine while today Afghanistan players have dedicated their performance to people affected by earthquakes in Afghanistan.