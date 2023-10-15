Chairman Of Russian State Duma Arrives In Hà Nội, Begins Official Visit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, October 15 -

HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin arrived in Hà Nội on Sunday afternoon, starting an official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

He was met at Nội Bài international airport by Vice Chairman of the NA Nguyễn Khắc Định, Chairman of the NA's Committee for External Affairs Vũ Hải Hà and Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko.

The visit will contribute to further promoting legislative cooperation in particular, and consolidating political trust and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in general, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for External Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Tiến said.

During this visit, the Russian State Duma Chairman and the Vietnamese NA Chairman will co-chair the second meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee of the two legislative bodies, which was postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. –VNS