FLHSMV, FHP Recognize National Teen Driver Safety Week In Florida

October 15, 2023 ~FLHSMV and Campaign Partners Encourage Parents to Talk to Their Teen About Safe Driving Habits~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) begins a weeklong public safety campaign recognizing National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs until October 21, 2023, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and public safety partners across Florida.

Teen drivers ( ages 15-19 ) represent approximately 5% of licensed drivers in Florida, and more than 11% of crashes in Florida involve teens.

According to data, in 2022, just over 23% (one in four) of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were cited for speeding and/or aggressive driving behaviors such as following too closely, running a stop light/sign, unsafe/improper lane change, improper passing or failing to yield the right of way.

Parents, family members, and friends of teen drivers are encouraged to communicate what safe driving looks like and how to practice it daily. Teens should be aware of their licenses' limitations and the associated driving hours and rules.

FLHSMV is joined by its campaign partners this week to drive home the message of teen-driver safety:

For tips on how to talk to teens about driving safety and other campaign resources, please visit FLHSMV's teen driver webpage .

