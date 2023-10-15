Fresh Ownership For 'Just Like Family In-Home Care' In Mid-Eastern Ontario

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New owner, Robert J. Moore, takes the helm at 'Just Like Family In-Home Care' in Mid-Eastern Ontario, promising compassionate, tailored senior care.

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Just Like Family In-Home Care (JLF) understands the unique challenges that Canadian families and seniors encounter as they navigate the complexities of the aging process. Recognizing that families require more than just caregivers, JLF is committed to delivering professional, compassionate care for your loved ones, coupled with essential resources, choices, knowledge, and peace of mind.JLF's mission is to revolutionize the home care industry in Canada, fostering an open dialogue about aging while empowering families to navigate the challenges with confidence, knowing they have the support of another family.As a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, Just Like Family In-Home Care offers the highest quality senior care services nationwide. The team at JLF is deeply passionate about their work, treating every client as if they were a member of their own family. Their personalized in-home care services ensure that each individual receives professional, compassionate support throughout the aging process.Robert J. Moore 's dedicated commitment to enhancing the well-being of seniors and their families extends across a broad service region in Mid-Eastern Ontario, spanning Kingston, Gananoque, Brockville, Belleville, Stirling, Trenton Wellington, Port Hope, Cobourg, and the surrounding areas.As one of many Just Like Family franchise owners, Robert J. Moore has recently taken on a new role as the owner of Just Like Family In-Home Care. He is a highly accomplished professional with an exceptional reputation, receiving recognition from prestigious publications such as Forbes and Disrupt magazines. Moore is also a bestselling author with international acclaim, holding diplomas in Social Work and Addictions, a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Psychology, and a Master's in Counselling Psychology. His work is celebrated for its profound impact on individuals, guiding them toward personal growth and fulfillment.Robert J Moore expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to extend this compassionate approach to Just Like Family Home Care. We have assembled a team of caregivers who share our values, and we are genuinely excited about the prospect of making a positive impact on the lives of those dear to you. We eagerly look forward to meeting you."Just Like Family In-Home Care offers a wide range of services designed to meet the unique needs of each client, including:- Personal Care- Companionship- Overnight Care- Home Support- Respite Care- Light Housekeeping- Cooking/Meal Prep- Post-Hospital Care- Alzheimer's Care- Dementia Care- Disability Care- Injury Care- Palliative CareThe company's carefully screened caregivers, including certified care aides, healthcare assistants, and nurses, bring extensive experience to the healthcare field. They offer home care wherever the client resides, prioritizing superior service tailored to individual needs. A complimentary in-home assessment is provided, along with a detailed care plan that can be customized to meet both current and future requirements, all aimed at providing peace of mind on the client's terms.For more information about Just Like Family In-Home Care and its compassionate home care services in Mid-Eastern Ontario, please visit Media inquiries and contact details for Just Like Family In-Home Care are as follows:

