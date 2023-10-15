President Ilham Aliyev Raises National Flag Of Azerbaijan In Khojaly City And Asgaran Settlement (PHOTO)

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khojaly and the Asgaran settlement, Trend reports.

