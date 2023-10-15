President Ilham Aliyev Visits Asgaran Fortress (PHOTO)


10/15/2023 10:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Asgaran fortress, Trend reports.

