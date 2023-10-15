Thousands participate in pro-Palestinian demonstrations in major Australian state capitals

(MENAFN) Despite police warnings to curtail them, thousands of people participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations in major Australian state capitals on Sunday. These gatherings occurred in the midst of heightened tensions stemming from a recent violent incursion into Israel by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, that occurred eight days prior.



One of the most substantial demonstrations took place in Sydney, the capital of Australia's most populous state, New South Wales. The Palestine Action Group, the protest's organizers, reported an estimated attendance of around 5,000 participants, while a witness from a UK-based news agency estimated a crowd size of approximately 2,000.



The rallies were organized as Israel's military made preparations for a potential ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. This move followed eight days of Israeli bombardment, resulting in over 2,000 casualties and more than 9,000 injuries, all of which was in response to the Hamas attack that had left over 1,300 individuals dead in Israel near the border of the Palestinian territory.



In Sydney's Hyde Park, numerous protesters waved Palestinian flags and yelled "Free Palestine" while hundreds of police monitored the park and surrounding streets and a police helicopter flew low overhead.

