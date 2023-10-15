Kuwait National Guards Cares For All Society Segments -- Unders.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The National Guards Undersecretary, Lieutenant General Hashem Al-Rifai, affirmed on Sunday the squad support for all segments of the society namely special cases.

Lieut. Gen. Al-Rifai's remarks came in a statement released by the Guards after a fencing match for special challenges' cases, held under sponsorship of the National Guards Deputy Chief Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the officers' club.

The match pitted the internationally acclaimed Kuwaiti Paralympic fencer, Tareq Al-Gallaf against the US fencer, Rick Swagger.

Al-Gallaf beat the American fencer 13-15 in the game, attended by the honorary chairperson of the Kuwaiti Club for the Handicapped, Sheikha Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, and the US charge d'affaires, James Holtsnider.

It was also attended by the deputy director general of sports for all at the Public Authority for Sports, Hamed Al-Hazim, Ameera Al-Hassan, the Head of the Office at UN-Habitat (United Nations Human Settlements Programme), and the chairperson of the military cooperation office at the American Embassy, Colonel Lamont Jupec. (end) ek

