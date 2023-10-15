Kuwait National Guards Cares For All Society Segments -- Unders.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The National Guards Undersecretary, Lieutenant General Hashem Al-Rifai, affirmed on Sunday the squad support for all segments of the society namely special cases.
Lieut. Gen. Al-Rifai's remarks came in a statement released by the Guards after a fencing match for special challenges' cases, held under sponsorship of the National Guards Deputy Chief Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the officers' club.
The match pitted the internationally acclaimed Kuwaiti Paralympic fencer, Tareq Al-Gallaf against the US fencer, Rick Swagger.
Al-Gallaf beat the American fencer 13-15 in the game, attended by the honorary chairperson of the Kuwaiti Club for the Handicapped, Sheikha Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, and the US charge d'affaires, James Holtsnider.
It was also attended by the deputy director general of sports for all at the Public Authority for Sports, Hamed Al-Hazim, Ameera Al-Hassan, the Head of the Office at UN-Habitat (United Nations Human Settlements Programme), and the chairperson of the military cooperation office at the American Embassy, Colonel Lamont Jupec. (end) ek
MENAFN15102023000071011013ID1107242813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.