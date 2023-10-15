Palestinians in Bethlehem brace for expected Israeli ground offensive of Gaza

(MENAFN) In Bethlehem and the nearby villages, Palestinians are engaged in a rush to stock up on essential supplies in anticipation of an impending Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.



The Israeli military has directed a significant portion of its focus and resources toward Gaza in the aftermath of the shocking attack by Hamas last weekend, which resulted in the deaths of 1,300 Israelis. However, Palestinians in the West Bank are living in a state of fear, not only for their fellow countrymen in the south but also for the uncertain future that may lie ahead.



Muhammad Ghuneim, a 50-year-old proprietor of Al Naji Shopping and Retail in Bethlehem, reported a significant surge in sales in recent days as people hurried to purchase dried goods and other essentials in preparation for what may come.



“Our sales on the first day were much higher than what we usually sell on the first days of Ramadan,” Mr Ghuneim informed a news agency, indicating the Muslim holiday that is commonly the busiest time of the year.



Many individuals are expressing their concerns and anxieties regarding the potential outcomes of an Israeli invasion of Gaza, as conveyed by Muhammad Ghuneim, the owner of Al Naji Shopping and Retail in Bethlehem.



“If Gaza falls, we will suffer immeasurably,” Mr Ghuneim declared. “The people of Gaza are in desperate need of anything that could mitigate their suffering, and average people in the West Bank can only rush to stores to buy food items, to be prepared for suffering as well.”

