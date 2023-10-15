Third sturdy earthquake strikes Herat district in Afghanistan

(MENAFN) In western Afghanistan, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday, striking the same region that experienced a devastating earthquake last week, resulting in the loss of more than 1,000 lives.



The earthquake took place just after 8 am, with its epicenter located 33 kilometers northwest of Herat city, the capital of the province with the same name, as reported by the US Geological Survey. An aftershock measuring 5.5-magnitude followed approximately 20 minutes later.



Although there were no immediate reports of casualties, officials from disaster management were in the process of investigating the situation. However, a French news agency's reporter based in Herat city described how many residents were still sleeping outdoors, one week after the earthquake last Saturday, out of fear that aftershocks during the night might cause their homes to collapse.



Nonetheless, some individuals had cautiously begun to return to sleeping indoors. As one 27-year-old shopkeeper, Hamid Nizami, noted, "Herat's people are panicked and scared," and they considered it a blessing from Allah that the earthquake occurred during daylight hours when people were awake.



On October 7, the same region of Herat had experienced a 6.3-magnitude earthquake and eight powerful aftershocks, resulting in the collapse of rural homes.



MENAFN15102023000045015839ID1107242804