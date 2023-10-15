US Republicans nominee Jim Jordan to lead House of Representatives

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Republicans made the nomination of Jim Jordan, a member of the Republican Party from Ohio, to lead the House of Representatives. Jim Jordan has garnered attention as an outspoken critic of the ongoing provision of US military aid to Ukraine.



He has consistently urged the country to prioritize addressing its domestic issues over receiving military support from the United States. Jordan's nomination reflects his prominence within the Republican Party and his stance on foreign policy matters, particularly in relation to Ukraine and the allocation of US resources.



The new candidate defeated Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) in the closed-door ballot, and he is confirmed by the former US leader Donald Trump. Prior to the vote, Jordan told the media, "I think I can unite the conference, I think I can tell the country what we're doing and why it matters."



Jim Jordan had previously contested the nomination against Majority Leader Steve Scalise earlier in the week but was not successful in securing the 217 votes needed to assume the position of House Speaker. Given the GOP's narrow majority of 221-212 in the House, it became evident that he would not reach the required vote count. In response to this situation, Steve Scalise decided to withdraw from the campaign for the position of House Speaker on Thursday.

